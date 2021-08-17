Ernest L. Jablonsky, 76, of Phillips, formerly of Catawba, WI, went to eternal rest on August 5, 2021. Ernie born to Ernest and Lorriane (Linsmeyer) Schultz on December 18, 1944, in Ashland, WI. After his father was killed in WWII, Lorriane married Mike Jablonsky, who adopted and raised Ernie.
Ernie attended Phillips High School. He found employment in Milwaukee as a brick layer. Returning to Catawba, he built his Logging business and rounded out his career by bulldozing for Plum Creek. In his retirement years, he was groundskeeper at Solberg Lake Campground.
He married Janet Smugala on June 26, 1965, and to this union, they had 3 children; Ernest Paul, Kelly Suzanne, and Jason Michael.
Ernie and Janet enjoyed traveling and visiting most of the United States. He enjoyed the outdoors and driving the side-by-side with his dog, Harley. He was a family man and cherished time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet; his children, Ernie P (Dina) of Plains, MT, Kelly (Randy) Hilgart of Fifield, WI, and Jason (Michell) of Ely, NV; grandchildren, Justin, Amanda, Brandon, MyKayla, and Cody; 6 step-granddaughters; 5 great-grandchildren, 10 step-great-grandchildren; siblings, Beverly Lazar, Roger, Ron, and Brian Jablonsky; former daughter-in-law, Brenda Haines; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ernie is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joyce and Mick; brothers-in-law, Butch Lazar and Ron Smugala; and one nephew Troy Norling.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Victory Christian Center, W6880 Liberty Ln, Phillips, WI 54555, with visitation beginning at 9a.m. until the time of the service at the church. A private family burial will take place in the Catawba Catholic Cemetery, Catawba, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
