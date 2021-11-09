Eileen Elizabeth Patterson, age 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, October 30, 2021. Eileen was born on September 24, 1928 in Zion Illinois, the daughter of C. Theodore and Bertha (Potter) Tollefsen. She graduated from Zion High School in 1946. A year later she went off to Northwestern Bible School in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where she met and subsequently married James (Jim) Patterson. They were married in Zion, Illinois on July 29, 1949. They both graduated with diplomas in Bible Studies the following year and then moved back to Fifield, when Jim took over the family farm. In 1965 they were called into the ministry and accepted into Hiawatha Baptist Missions, now Continental Baptist Missions. They ministered in churches in Brillion, Wisconsin (1967 to 1975); Woodruff, Wisconsin (1975 – 1980); Swan Valley, Montana (1980 – 1989); and Manitowoc, Wisconsin from 1990 until their retirement in 1993 at which point they moved back to Fifield again. In July, 2020, she was honored for 55 years of service with Continental Baptist Missions.
Eileen was a woman of many talents! She was an excellent seamstress: repurposing adult clothing to outfit her kids; doing sewing and alterations to generate income, including sewing dresses for entire wedding parties (as well as a couple tuxes). She often created her own patterns, working from pictures (created her daughter’s wedding dress from 4 pictures while living in Montana and daughter in Wisconsin). She was an enthusiastic pastor’s wife; active in her community, caring for their congregations, teaching both children and women’s Bible classes; at one point she ran a Day Care at their church. Even after retirement and moving into Assisted Living, she enjoyed getting out and talking to people; being an encourager. Many people are recipients of quilts she made through the years. She enjoyed crafting too, and putting together puzzles. Of course, her first love was being with her family.
She is survived by her loving children, Jef (Iva) Patterson, Hastings, Michigan; Barbara Patterson, Appleton; Dik (Colleen) Patterson, Park Falls; Faith (Steve) Cochrane, Boulder Junction; and Steve (Jessica) Patterson, Tomahawk. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren: Jasmine Woods, Trevor and Christian Patterson; Timothy, Cynthia, and Matthew Patterson; Andrew and Kaitlin Cochrane; Marcus and Vanessa Patterson; thirteen great grandchildren; one brother, Ted (Elizabeth), one sister-in-law, Bonnie Patterson, numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jim; one brother, Donald Tollefsen; one sister, Marjorie Duck; and one grandchild, Nicolas Ryan Patterson.
Visitation will be held in Park Falls, at Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Services will be held at Woodruff Baptist Church, Woodruff, Wisconsin on Monday, November 8, 2021 with visitation from 10:00 to the time of service at 11:00 A.M. A luncheon will be served following the service.
Burial will be at a later date.
Birch Street Funeral Service, Park Falls is assisting with the arrangements.
