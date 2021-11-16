Edwin "Pat" Simpson JR, 85, of Phillips, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips. He was born on March 17, 1936, to Edwin and Frances (Salek) Simpson in Phillips, WI.
He served in the Air Force from 1954 to 1974 and was a long-time member of the local VFW, AMVETS, and the American Legion. After his retirement from the Air Force, he served as a Law Enforcement Officer for 20 years in Price County until his final retirement. He was an active member of the Saint John Lutheran Church. He enjoyed traveling with his wife, Vivian, hunting, photography, and working on planes.
He is survived by his wife, Vivian; children, Richard (Susan), Randall (Renee), Renee (Michael) Kress; stepchildren, Kim Conner and Bradley (Penny) Conner; brothers, Lee (Brenda) and Kenneth (Sue); sister, Sharon; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 5 step great-grandchildren; and many other loved ones and friends.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Florence; parents; and sister; Annette Nowicki.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Saint John Lutheran Church, 120 Forest Avenue Phillips, WI 54555. A Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Lakeside II Cemetery in Phillips, WI. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
