Citizens of Park Falls and Phillips will be able to vote in-person absentee starting this week.

Park Falls

The side doors on the western side of the city hall will be open during these times. Citizens are asked to have their photo ID and are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. Anyone with questions about voting, may call City Hall at 715-762-2436.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

9:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-3 p.m. 

Thursday, Oct. 22

9:30-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

9:30-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

9:30-10:30 a.m. and 1:30-2:30 p.m. 

Phillips

In-person absentee voting at the Phillips City Hall may take place between 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 20-30. No special voting sessions will be held. In-person absentee voting will end after 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

The City Hall can be reached at 715-339-3125.

