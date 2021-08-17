E.J. "Nappy" Martin, 84, of Phillips, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, on August 11, 2021, at Park Manor Nursing Home while under the care of the Flambeau Home Health & Hospice. Nappy was born on February 23, 1937, to Elmer "Slats" and Martha (Andersen) Martin, in Phillips, WI.
After graduation from Phillips High School in 1955, he joined the United States Navy. After his time in the service, he held various jobs across Wisconsin and Northern Illinois, before settling in Wisconsin Rapids with the love of his life, Ruth Lutz, working as a Salesman. Nappy and Ruthie had three children and made a life for themselves in Central Wisconsin and Alaska before retiring back to Phillips. Nappy liked to hunt, fish, and watch the Green Bay Packers. He had a love for classic cars and attending car shows. He enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards with friends.
He is survived by his children, Patricia (Daniel) Hinze, and her daughter Jade Scholz, Richard (Sabreena) Martin, and his children, Chelsea and Amber Martin, and their children, Braxton and Summer, Susan (Allen) Kerner and their children, Amy and Bradley; and sister, June Jensen. Numerous nieces, nephews, and other loved ones.
Nappy is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth; parents, Elmer "Slats" and Martha; siblings, Quinten "Ned", Virginia "Sis" Elizabeth "Betty", and George; and his faithful and loyal dog, Scooter.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on October 2, 2021, at the Heindl Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, with a visitation one hour prior. Military Honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will take place in Lakeside II Cemetery. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.