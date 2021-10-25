Douglas L. Channing, 79, of Town of Harmony, passed away on October 20, 2021, at Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home. Doug was born on July 14, 1942, to Benjamin and Gladys (Lean) Channing.
Doug worked at McCormick Trucking. He loved talking and visiting - especially about his tractors and hydroponics. Watching PBS and cooking shows took up most of his free time. He enjoyed his friendship with Mary, as she was always there for him. Doug was a simple - hardworking man who would help anyone.
He is survived by his sister-in-law, Judy; nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald and John; and niece, Allie Channing.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 30, 2021, at Kennan Cemetery, US Highway 8, Kennan, WI, 54537. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
