Dorothy Ann Kilger, formerly of Park Falls, WI, was called to her eternal rest on December 8, 2021, in Los Angeles, CA. She was born on March 23, 1936, in Park Falls, the daughter of Charles and Hannah (Weber) Kilger. Dorothy graduated in 1954 from Lincoln High School in Park Falls. Shortly after graduating, she moved to Milwaukee, WI, to work for Standard Oil Company. After a brief stay, she went to Colorado for a few months and then to Los Angeles, CA, where she made it home. While in Los Angeles, she worked for Whittaker Corporation and Occidental Petroleum Corporation. Dorothy enjoyed swimming, biking, tennis, skiing, and visiting with her nieces, nephews, and sister. She was active in lawn bowling and collecting antiques.

Dorothy is survived by Catherine (Paul) Korab, Butternut, WI, along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers: Charles (Fritz) Kilger, Richard Kilger, and James Kilger.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

