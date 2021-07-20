Donna M. Kaliska, 86, died on June 11, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family and under the care of Home Health & Hospice MMC - Park Falls. Donna was born on September 8, 1934, to Alex and Iona (Pingel) Wolf.
She attended St. Mary Catholic grade school and graduated from Stockbridge High School. After graduation, she attended Misericordia Nursing School to become a Registered Nurse. After being set up on a blind date, she married Paul Kaliska and they celebrated 63 wonderful years together before his passing in August 2020. They raised five children while living in Hartland, WI, before moving to the family farm in Phillips.
Donna was an avid reader, active in her children's school, and Cub Scout Leader. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidery, and time at the cottage on Green Bay.
She is survived by her children, Richard (Jeanette), James (Patricia), Mary (Bill) Stirrat, John (Terri), and Susan (Doug) Hintz; grandchildren, Emily (Brandon) Cade, Elizabeth Kaliska (fiancé, Joel Delatorre), Abigail Kaliska (fiancé, Steven Eichler), Andrew (Mckenzi Franz), and Joshua Stirrat; and great-grandchild, Isaac Paul Cade.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Paul; parents; four siblings; and one grandson, Alex.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 655 S. Lake Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555, with visitation from 9:30 - 10:30a.m. at the Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI, 54555. Inurnment will take place at a later date in Lakeside II Cemetery, Phillips.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people who have helped with Donna.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
