Age 85, of Fifield, died on Saturday November 6, 2021 at his home. He was born on January 22, 1936 in Fifield, the son of Ernest and Olga (Moe) Ocker. He was a graduate of the Fifield School. Donald owned and operated Ocker Construction for over 20 years. After retiring from construction he worked as the Town of Fifield Supervisor and Superintendent of Water and Sewer. He was a charter member and very active with the Fifield Lion’s Club and served on the District 27-CZ Cabinet as Zone 2 Chairman . He was a private pilot and member of the Associated Flyers of Park Falls.
Don was a hard-working guy who was not afraid to tackle any do-it-yourself project, be it auto repair or building projects usually with his brother Ron. He enjoyed any family event and had many friends in the community. He liked watching all of the Wisconsin sports teams; Packers, Brewers, Bucks, and Badgers. There were always pets in the house and currently it was his cat Dotsy. His major dislike in life were onions!
Thank you to the Flambeau Medical/Marshfield Clinic Home Health and Hospice staff and family nurses Suzy Ocker and Emily Koshak who helped Arlene care for him in his final days.
He is survived by his (2)sons: Daniel (Sandy) Ocker of Green Bay and Jeffrey Ocker of Medford, (2)grandsons: Jason Ocker of Madison and Nathaniel (River) Ocker of Green Bay, his former wife Arlene Ocker of Fifield, (2)brothers: Gary (Janice) Ocker and his twin and best friend Ron (Carol), both of Fifield, his sister Harriet House of West Bend, and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Ernest Ocker, and (2)sisters: Gladys Borman and Nancy Crafton.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday November 26, 2021 at Birch Street Funeral Service Chapel in Park Falls. Rev. Lindsey Thomaschefsky will officiate.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00pm until the hour of the service.
Interment will follow at Forest Home Cemetery in Fifield.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
