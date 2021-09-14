Donald J. Meyer, 85, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on September 7, 2021, at home surrounded by his family. Don was born on August 31, 1936, to Lester and Pearl (Jens) Meyer, in Owen, WI.

Don was a lifelong employee of Foremost Farms USA in Appleton, WI, before relocating to Stevens Point, WI. He met the love of his life in 1955, Marion Hoover, on a blind date in Wauwatosa, WI. Marion was attending Nursing School with Don's sister. Don and Marion were married the following year. They built their cabin in Phillips in 1958, and eventually retired there. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, fixing anything, and being surrounded by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Marion; son, Tom; daughters, Patricia (Kirby) Crosby and Susan Klein; grandchildren, Tim Klein, Shawn (Nicole) Meyer, Katie (Doug) Wheeler, Shane Meyer, Kayla and Kelsie Meyer, Emma (Cody) Haring, and Hannah Crosby; great-grandchildren, Carson, Arieana, Brieana, Daelynn, Emerson, Ethan, Landon, and Teagan; siblings, Jim (Cathy) Meyer and Val (Roy) Grunwaldt, and many nieces and nephews.

Don is preceded in death by his parents; son, Tim Meyer; daughter-in-law, Roxane Meyer; brother, Robert Meyer; and son-in-law, Scott Klein.

A Funeral Service was held on September 12, 2021, at the Heindl Funeral Home.

