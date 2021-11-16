Age 80, of Fifield, peacefully passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021. He was born on Feb. 7, 1941, in Fifield, Wis., the son of Elmer and Martha (Schwartz) Liebelt.
Don graduated from Fifield High School. He attended UW-Stevens Point and was in the Wisconsin National Guard. He married Elnora (Damrow) Setterman, and they later divorced. He married Linda Setterman on December 19, 2003.
After school he worked in the family business, Fifield Forest Products, and then began his truck driving career for Flambeau River Paper Company in Park Falls, Wis. until his retirement. During his career he was the co-owner/operator of Liebelt’s Supper Club in Park Falls for many years, where he was known for his famous old fashioned mix. Later he worked at Ron’s Plumbing and Heating in Almena, Wis. His final retirement was from Palecek Trucking, Park Falls, at age 75.
Don had a great love and passion for the outdoors, trees and hunting, which included many trips out west and in Canada. Also, he enjoyed the annual whitetail hunting season with family. In his early years, he enjoyed snowmobiling with the Lost Patrol group of friends in Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Don had a great sense of humor, and you never knew what he was going to say. He was hardworking, always full of energy and took great pride in his family.
Don is survived by his wife, Linda; son, Donald, Jr. (Brita) Liebelt; Denise (Brent) Tabor; and Matt (Tricia) Sprague; brother Oscar (Connie) Liebelt; sister Ellen (Jerry) Jensen; and his beloved aunt Ann Liebelt. He is further survived by grandchildren: Haley, Sadie, Kaira (Travis), Karlee, Payton, Owen, Patrick and Preston. From his earlier marriage, he is survived by step-children Cindy (Dan) Wagner; Wendy (Kevin) Schock; and Joel (Rebecca) Setterman and their families. He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Wren Sprague; and his former wife Elnora Liebelt.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Peace Lutheran Church, Park Falls, at 11:00 am. Pastor Samuel Morsching will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service of Park Falls is assisting the family. View Don’s obituary and leave online condolences at www.birchstreetfuneralservice.com.
