Dolores Weinand, 89, of Brantwood WI, passed away August 10, 2021, at Howard Young Medical Center Woodruff, WI.
Dolores was born on March 14, 1932, the daughter of the late Gene and Bertha (Salvesen) Jones. On February 27, 1950, she married Leonard Weinand.
Together, Dolores and Leonard shared 60 years of marriage until his death on July 9th, 2010. Together they raised 5 children She loved her 5 children, 12 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild very much. They enjoyed their life traveling and attending art shows throughout the Midwest for many years. Dolores was a very talented artist and musician. Dolores and her late husband Leonard also owned a gas station and sporting goods store in Lac Du Flambeau..
She is survived by her loving family of five children Deanna (Dan) Kennedy, St Paul, Mn, Nancy (Dan) Junio, Green Bay, WI, Daniel Weinand, Wausau, WI, Shirlee (Bob) Heikkinen, Brantwood, WI, Steven Weinand, Wausau, WI,
Her half-sisters, Joanne McCumber, Tomahawk, Lori Winker, Tomahawk, WI, Lila Dumar Rhinelander, WI, half-brother, Marty Jones, Tomahawk, and one sister-in -Law, Jeanie Jones, Prentice WI.
Along with her parents, Dolores was proceeded in death by her husband Leonard, infant twins Jack and Jill, brothers, Larry Jones, Phillip Jones and half-brother Jeffrey Jones.
A Private Family Graveside Service for Dolores Weinand will take place at Spirit Hillcrest Cemetery in the Town of Spirit. A private Celebration of Life will also take place.
Generations Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. View Dolores' obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com
