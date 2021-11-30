Let us pause to honor the memory of Dolores Theresa Novak, 91 of Phillips, WI who passed away Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home in Phillips.
Dolores was born June 14, 1930 the daughter of George and Genevieve (Szott) Nevera in Chicago, Illinois. Dolores lived in Burbank, IL until September 1985 when she relocated and made Phillips, WI her home. Dolores was loved by all and affectionately referred to by everyone as Gram.
Dolores is survived by her daughter, Linda Mikos, Phillips; sons Kenneth (Norma) Novak, Bridgeview, IL, Ronald (Charlene) Novak, Marshfield WI; eight grandchildren, Charles (Yesenia) Golden, Clarksville TN, Christopher (Wendy) Golden, Covington TN, Stacie (Kurt) Prochnow, Phillips WI, Joshua Novak, Worth IL, Katie (Bill) Wilson, Oak Lawn IL, Derek (Tosha) Novak, Medford WI, Tyler (Heather) Novak, Phillips WI, Briana (Rob) Mahl, Phillip WI; thirteen great-grandchildren, Brenda (Kenny) Welke Lehto, Brandon Golden, Matthew Golden, Kimberly Golden, Kristen Golden, Jill (Nathan) Prochnow, Shelby (Kyle) Kosmer, Michael Prochnow, Declan Wilson, Landon Novak, Nicholas Mahl, Ayden Foley and Mason Mahl; three great-great grandchildren.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Maryann Carol and Lorraine Novak; brother-in-law, Joseph Novak; son-in-law Frank Mikos.
Gram leaves us with so many special memories. She will be missed by not only her family but everyone that knew her. Heaven received a very special gift with her passing. Until we meet again.
There will be a private family ceremony and burial at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Justice, Illinois. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
