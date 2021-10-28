The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public comments on proposed plans to designate a .9-mile span of road as a snowmobile trail within the Flambeau River State Forest.
The proposal is a change to the Flambeau River State Forest Master Plan and includes a trail reroute to improve Rusk County snowmobile trails as planned through the master plan variance process.
As described in Chapter NR 44 of the Wisconsin Administrative Code, a master plan variance is a change in the use or management of an area that is consistent with the area’s land management classification and objectives. The Flambeau River State Forest Master Plan was approved by the Natural Resources Board in 2010.
Located in Price, Rusk and Sawyer counties, the Flambeau River State Forest contains 90,147 acres and 55 miles of snowmobile trails that provide access to the Tuscobia State Trail and Sawyer County trail system to the north, and the Price and Rusk county trail systems to the south. The forest also provides backcountry opportunities, including wooded hiking trails, ATV trails, family campgrounds and rustic river campsites, hunting and fishing.
The public can review the draft variance and a map showing the proposed trail and submit comments here: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/fl/PropertyPlanning/FRSFSnowmobileVariance
The public is also encouraged to submit comments or questions regarding the proposed plans by Nov. 4 to the Department of Natural Resources, c/o Heidi Brunkow, DNR Flambeau River State Forest Forrester, W1613 Cty. Rd. W, Winter, WI 54896, or by email to heidi.brunkow@wisconsin.gov.
