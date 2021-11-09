Diann E. (Williams) Raczykowski, 85, of Phillips, WI, passed away peacefully at her home on November 5, 2021. She was born on December 20, 1935, to Edgar and Elenora Williams in Marshfield, WI.

She married Walter Raczykowski on June 26, 1954, in Colby, WI. Diann was employed by rural Insurance for 30+ years as a secretary and was currently working as a secretary at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Phillips. She enjoyed bowling, visiting the casino, doing crossword puzzles, her cats, and spending time with her children and great children.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Mark) Behnke, and Randy; three grandchildren, Tricia (Mark) Oldenberg, Tara Bellomy, and Heather (Jake); great-grandchildren; and many other loved family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, Del Hardrath; brother, Les; and sister, Dorraine Allar.

A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 103 Trinity Drive, Phillips, WI 54555. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m until the start of the service. A graveside service will take place at the Colby Memorial Cemetery in Colby, WI, 120 Dehne Drive, Colby, WI 54421. The Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.

