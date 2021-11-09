Diane M. (Stangl) Lontcoski, 70, of Phillips, WI, passed peacefully on October 31, 2021, at Lakeside Villa under the care of Home Health and Hospice MMC, Park Falls. Diane was born on August 2, 1951, to George and Marjorie (Peterson) Stangl in Minneapolis, MN.
Diane married Chuck Lontcoski on November 18, 1998. Diane enjoyed traveling, dirt track racing, and gambling. She was a simple person that was dedicated to her husband, Chuck.
She is survived by her children; Judy Wells, Quentin and Ricky McGuire; stepchildren, Joseph, Timothy, Dave (Heather), Jody (Brandon), Becky (Vern) Hakala; 12 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and siblings Rick and Bev.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; parents; son, Seth; one sister; and stepson, Wayne.
A Celebration of Diane's Life will be held from 10 a.m to 11 a.m. on November 6, 2021, at Heindl Funeral Home, 304 North Avon Avenue, Phillips, WI, 54555. Inurnment will take place at Lakeside II Cemetery where we will celebrate the burials of Diane and Chuck together.
