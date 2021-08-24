Dennis P. Leopold, 66, of Prentice, WI, passed away suddenly after a courageous fight with cancer, on August 17, 2021, at the Aspirus Hospital, Wausau, WI. Dennis was born to Michael "Mickey" and Beverly (Brooker) Leopold, in Phillips, WI, on March 1, 1955.
Dennis attended Phillips Grade Schools in Wisconsin and Lakeland High School in Florida before joining the US Army. He served 3 years with the Army, one of those years stationed in Germany. Dennis was the current the Post Commander for the VFW 8491 in Prentice, WI, and held that honor proudly. He enjoyed socializing with his friends.
He is survived by his father, Mickey (partner, Shirley); sisters, Janell Ryan of Bartow, Florida, Michele (Berry) Stephens of Lakeland, Florida, and Laura (Steve) Nelson of Medford, Wisconsin; many nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
Dennis is preceded in death by his mother.
A Celebration of Life will be held with a visitation from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Railroad Avenue Recreational Center, 1109 Railroad Avenue, Prentice, WI 54556, on Friday, September 10, 2021. Burial will take place in the Prentice Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by the VFW Post 8491 and American Legion Post 362, prior to the Celebration at 10 a.m. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
