Della May (Johnson) Dickinson, 92, passed away peacefully at her home in Prentice on Thursday, December 2, 2021. She was born on January 31, 1929, in Hackett, WI; the daughter of the late Sam and Dora (Wagstaff) Johnson.
She was married to Clyde Dickinson at the Johnson family resort on Worcester Lake, May 1, 1948. Following their marriage, they resided by Worcester Lake, where they raised their family. She was a member of the Prentice Baptist Church, served on the Hackett Town Board for 30 years, and the Phillips Nursing Home Board for about 25 years. Her hobbies included knitting, sewing, traveling with family, and she especially enjoyed woodworking.
She is survived by her sister Joanne (Johnson) Beneditz of Washington; daughters Sandra Dickinson of Phillips, Judy Diesen of Prentice, Wendy (Terry) Orysen of Prentice, and Shari Yadon of Phillips; son, William (Rosemarie) of Washington; fifteen grandchildren; and twenty great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde; sister Fern (Johnson) Kadlecek and brother, Lester Johnson.
At her request, there will be no services. The family wishes to thank the staff of Hope Hospice for their heartfelt care during the past month.
Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.