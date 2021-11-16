Age 84, of Park Falls, died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday November 6, 2021. He was born on November 12, 1936, the son of Charles and Louise (Belknap) Brunkow. After graduating from high school, David served his country in the United States Army. On May 29, 1961 he married Eleanor Goth while serving in Germany. David was a journeyman plumber for Johnson’s Plumbing and MLE and worked as a maintenance Engineer for Flambeau Hospital. In 1984 Dave and Ellie bought a truck and drove over the road across the U.S. logging over a million miles before owning and operating Fifield Grocery until their retirement. David was a volunteer Firefighter for the Park Falls Fire Department and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by: (3)children: Calvin Brunkow of Park Falls; Laura (Howard) Briske of Phillips; Bill (Sherry) Brunkow of Park Falls; (7)grandchildren: Jessica, Jackie, Julianne (Tyler), Matthew(Becca), Alex, Jacob, and Brian; (3)great-grandchildren: Samara, Selina, and MacKenna and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Ellie, his son Paul, and his sister Charlotte Forslund.
Funeral services will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Park Falls on Thursday November 18, 2021 at 11:00am. Rev. Samuel Morsching will officiate.
Burial will follow at Nola Cemetery in Park Falls with military honors under the auspices of the Park Falls American Legion Post.
A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00am until the hour of the service.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.