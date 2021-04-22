A 12-step Christian recovery program is now meeting in person in Prentice. Titled Celebrate Recovery, the program is a Bible-based recovery program open to anyone who is dealing with something difficult, from addiction to grief, to anything in between. The steps and principles coincide with the Beatitudes and can be applied to a multitude of struggles in anxiety, depression, food addiction, PTSD, sexual abuse, marital conflicts, anger, over spending, co-dependency, mental illness, resentment, and more. Meetings are held each Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Prentice. For more information call 715-428-2570 or email clbrtcvry@yahoo.com.
