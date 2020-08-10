Updated Information

Story updated Aug. 10 at 2:32 a.m. with information from Sawyer County Sheriff's Office including photo.

Sawyer County search teams are continuing to search an area near Winter Monday Aug. 10, for a 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Sunday evening.

The girl’s mother said the child was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Sunday outside her home.

Abigail (Abby) Ladwig

Abigail (Abby) Ladwig

The mother said her daughter had been playing outside and likely wandered of. She said they notified police shortly after they realized she was missing.

The girl has blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt with sunflowers and was barefoot. She may be with the family dog, Peanut, a gold and tan cocker spaniel.

According to the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office, volunteers are being asked to register at Doc Smith Park near the intersection of Park Street and Grove Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sawyer County Sheriff's Office at (715) 634-4858.

Tags

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments