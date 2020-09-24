Chequamegon School

The Chequamegon School District on Thursday confirmed a student or staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

A statement released by the school district said staff is working with the county health department to notify any students or staff who may have come in close contact with the individual and will also clean and disinfect the school.

The statement said the school plan will not be changed at this time, and continue with the Blended Phase 2 scenario it opened the school year with.

According to a statement by the district, if a child had close contact with the confirmed case, parents will be contacted by the health department.

“If your child did not have close contact with a person with COVID-19 in our school, you will not receive another communication,” reads the statement. “However, everyone in your household should continue to stay home as much as possible, wash their hands frequently, keep 6 feet away from others, wear a mask or cloth face-covering in public, watch for symptoms of COVID-19, and seek medical care when sick.”

Questions are directed to Kristiana Karshna at 715-762-2472 ext. 2278.

About COVID-19

COVID-19 is an illness caused by a new coronavirus. It spreads from person to person through droplets created when we cough, sneeze, talk, sing or laugh. Most people—especially young people—who get COVID- 19 have mild illness, similar to having a cold or the flu. However, in others it can cause severe illness, such as pneumonia. Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

• Fever (temperature 100.4°F or higher)

• Cough

• Trouble breathing

• Chills

• Muscle/body aches

• Loss of sense of taste or smell

• Runny nose or nasal congestion

• Fatigue

• Nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea

CDC website: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Prevent Further Spread

The following guidelines will help to prevent further spread of illness at our school:

• Notify the school if your child is diagnosed with COVID-19.

• Notify the school if your child had contact with someone who you know was diagnosed with COVID-19.

• Keep students home from school if they are sick.

• Encourage good habits: frequent handwashing, covering coughs and sneezes, use of face coverings in. public, and staying home as much as possible.

