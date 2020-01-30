The Class ACT Charter School will host a live video conference called “Charter Schools 101 for Families and Communities” on Monday, Feb. 10, from 3:30-5 p.m. The presentation will be in room 157 of the high school’s south campus.
This live conference will be conducted by the Wisconsin Resource Center for Charter Schools. WRCCS will share general charter school information, answer questions, and share resources for charter schools and their families, developers, and community stakeholders.
This event is open to the public. There is no admission fee, and refreshments will be served.
