The Chequamegon School District in Park Falls and the AMVETS Post 50 Ladies Auxiliary in Phillips will each receive $5,000 from a Forward Bank giving campaign.
Forward Bank, including Forward Insurance and Forward Investment Services, recently awarded $55,000 to area charities, according to a Friday press release. The announcement said the bank’s giving campaign was to support the nonprofits that are “the cornerstones of our communities and rely on donations to further their missions to help them out.”
The charities were nominated for the awards by Forward Bank employees who felt the organizations could use the bank’s additional support. The bank also used its social media channels and printed materials to encourage community members to vote for a favorite from a list of charities to help guide the selection process with the limited funds that would allow for one charity in each community where there is a Forward Bank branch to receive $5,000.
In addition to the Phillips and Park Falls, the other community recipients included Youth Education Supporters (YES) in Athens; Abbotsford Sportsman’s Club in Colby; Learn a Lot Preschool in Greenwood; Hannah Center in Marshfield; Soup or Socks in Marshfield; Hope Hospice of Medford; Stanley Community Association; Thorp Area Senior Citizen Center, and the Owen-Withee Booster Club.
