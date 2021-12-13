Carolyn M. Palmer, age 73, of Phillips, WI, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 9, 2021. Carolyn was born in Phillips, WI, on May 7, 1948, to the late Leo and Anna Mae (Collins) Boho. She was married to Ronald Palmer on July 2, 1966; he survives.

Carolyn was a lifelong resident of Phillips and attended the Phillips High School. After high school, her and Ron were married and lovingly raised five children. She entered the workforce later in life beginning employment at Butternut Veneer, the Merritt’s Store in Phillips, and was a seasonal worker at Rose Wreath, also in Phillips.

Carolyn enjoyed crocheting, making Christmas wreaths, and taking care of her dog. Above all, she loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include her husband, Ronald Palmer, of Phillips; her sons, Cliff Palmer, of Park Falls, WI, Dale (Becky) Palmer, also of Park Falls, and Kevin Palmer, of Phillips; her daughters, Charlene (James) Vasa, of Phillips, and Betty (Tim) Oelhafen, of Brantwood, WI; her sisters, Leeann (Dan) Koslowski, of Phillips; and her stepsisters, Rosella Petty, of Phillips, and Fern Maki, of Chicago, IL. Carolyn is further survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Anna Mae; and her in-laws, Leonna and Albert Palmer.

A celebration of life gathering for Carolyn Palmer will be held at a later date. Generations Funeral Home & Crematory of Tomahawk is assisting the family. View Carolyn’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.

