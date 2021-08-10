Age 82 passed away August 1, 2021 at Park Manor Nursing Home. The staff from Park Manor had tremendous support for her during her journey there and her family will be eternally grateful for that and thank them so much. She was born November 1, 1938 to Harley and Arlene (Cochran) Morgan in Park Falls WI. On December 27, 1962 she married Gilbert “Gilly” R. Walker in Butternut where they raised their 3 children. She found joy spending time with her family, friends and loved ones. Before going into the nursing home she always had a grandchild or two sleeping over. Her joy was having them around her and always telling them stories. Her quick wit and funny remarks will be greatly missed. Carol was a CNA at Park Manor for over 25 years. All the love and care she gave to so many during that time was given back to her by so many while she was in the nursing home.
She is survived by her (3) children: Laurie (Kurt) Boettcher of Park Falls, Shane (Kerri) Walker of Ashland, and Jodi (Tim) Poetzl of Fifield, (12)grandchildren: Shannon (Jemal) Mullins, Jenna (Matt) Maier, Sara (Shane) Bruckert, Callie (Joe) Boettcher, Randall (Mindy) Walker, Elizabeth (Steve) Neibauer, Rebecca Poetzl, Rylie Poetzl, Lynn Poetzl, Nick Poetzl, Robbi and Rachel,
(17)great-grandchildren: Beau, Ty, Eric, Shannon, Grace, Emma, Josh, Ella, Aida, Maverick, Bianca, Brynlee, Adalyn, Justin, Josie, Jessa, Presley, (2)sisters: Shirley Christian and Sandy Morgan, (2)brothers: Dennis (Peggy) Morgan and Tom Morgan, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Gilbert, her parents, (2)sisters: Barb Morgan and Marilyn Wartgow, (1)brother: John Morgan. (2)brother-in-laws: Bob Christian and Dean Wartgow, and (2)grandchildren: Matthew and Mark.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday August 7, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Butternut. Rev. John Deitz will officiate.
A visitation will be held from 9:00am to the hour of service at the church.
Interment will be held at Nola Cemetery.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
