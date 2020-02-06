A candlelight ski and snowshoe hike will be held from 5:30-8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 on the groomed trails at Copper Falls State Park. Candle luminaries will light the way on the 2.5 kilometer ski trail and the separate 1.5 kilometer snowshoe trail.

A bonfire will be waiting for the adventurers to warm up and roast marshmallows, with chili, hot chocolate, and treats for sale.

A state park admission sticker is required to attend.

