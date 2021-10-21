The eighth season of “Wisconsin Life” on PBS Wisconsin will feature Butternut muralist Kelly Meredith in an all-new episode at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21.
Meredith has spent the last 35 years of her life painting realistic historical murals, and to date has completed close to 128 across Wisconsin.
Host Angela Fitzgerald connects viewers with people whose experiences and expertise celebrate Wisconsin, introducing new stories from every corner of the state. This season, Fitzgerald will cross the state to visit places including Yellowstone Lake State Park, Granite Peak Ski Area in Marathon County, the International Crane Foundation in Baraboo and more. The “Wisconsin Life” team finds and introduces unique and inspiring Wisconsinites from all parts of the state and all walks of life.
Visit wisconsinlife.org for episodes and online exclusives. Audio stories can be heard on Wednesdays and Fridays on The Ideas Network programs “The Morning Show” at 7:35 a.m. and on “Central Time” at 4:45 p.m. They can also be heard Wednesdays and Fridays on the NPR News and Classical Music Network program “Morning Edition” at 6:45 and 8:45 a.m.
