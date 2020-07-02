The quiet shores of Butternut Lake seem a far cry from the hustle of Las Vegas; a welcomed change of pace for Caryn Cleereman, the new owner of Northern Pines Resort — formerly known as Timber Breeze.
After 20 years of working in casinos in Las Vegas, Cleereman decided to become her own boss and run her own business. Although she’s a newcomer to the Park Falls area, Cleereman is no stranger to the Northwoods, having grown up in Forest County. She does have some local ties as well, as her grandfather was actually born in the Park Falls area.
With many years of experience working in the service industry, Cleereman arrived at Butternut Lake in early June with many ideas for revitalizing the resort and cementing connections within the local community.
Chief among these, Cleereman made plans to return the resort to the original name of Northern Pines, building on countless memories locals and visitors have of time spent on the lake. New signs will be installed out at the resort in the coming weeks, welcoming people back to Northern Pines.
Restaurant hours are currently set at 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 3 p.m.-12 a.m on Friday, and 12 p.m.-12 a.m. on the weekend. The resort and restaurant will also be open year round.
Cleereman also wants to see the resort host community-centric events in the future, and those will kick off this Saturday, July 4. A parade of patriotic pontoon boats will start from the Timber Breeze landing at 1 p.m., and the afternoon will include live music performances from Bret & Fisk at 2 p.m. and Twisted Whisker at 6 p.m.
“We really want to cater to local interests, and have the feeling of being the extension of your own backyard,” said Cleereman. “We want to have a very comfortable family environment.”
Although the menu is still undergoing some changes, a classic Friday night fish fry is offered, along with a variety of entrees, Saturday night steak, and pizza.
Cleereman welcomes menu or event suggestions from the local community as she continues to lay the foundations for her new business.
