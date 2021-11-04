Forward Investment Services to acquire Lakeside Financial
Forward Investment Services has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Lakeside Financial Consultants, Inc. The addition of the Lakeside Financial offices in Medford and Phillips brings the total reach of Forward Investment Services to three communities in central and northern Wisconsin.
Lakeside Financial clients will be contacted directly by their current advisors with details in the coming months and will continue to have access to the same team that they have developed a relationship with over the years.
William W. Sennholz, CEO of Forward Bank — the parent company of Forward Investment Services, said, “Lakeside Financial customers will not need to do anything different during the transition to Forward Investment Services. We are all excited to join forces with a group of investment and insurance providers that share our drive to serve our community and clients at the highest level. Together we will bring the best of all aspects of banking, insurance and investing to our neighbors and friends.”
“We at Lakeside Financial are excited to work with the Forward organization, to continue serving community members to assist in building successful financial plans and investment strategies,” said Rick Flora, president and owner of Lakeside Financial Consultants. “This merger will connect our clients with the community-focused services that Forward Bank offers.”
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of December.
