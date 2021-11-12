BW Papersystems, a division of Barry-Wehmiller, announced the opening of the Prevea Be Well Center, a comprehensive health clinic located on the second floor of BW Papersystems' Phillips location.
The new clinic serves all employees regardless of their enrollment on a company health plan, as well as any dependents covered by company health insurance. Costs are a per-visit insurance co-pay, with no other out-of-pocket expenses.
On-site nurse practitioner Nicole Kulwicki will handle preventative care including physicals, well-child exams, health screenings and immunizations. Kulwicki serves patients of any age and tailors her care to each person's specific and unique needs. She will also provide acute injury and illness care and chronic disease management.
The on-site clinic also offers lab services, with physical therapy planned for the near future. Engagement with Prevea opens access to more than 400 healthcare providers in more than 60 specialty areas, with the next closest health center in Ladysmith.
"Hosting premiere health services on-site reduces barriers our employees and their dependent families might otherwise have in accessing care," said BW Papersystems Director of Operations Dave Carlsen. "This hits at the core of our vision to measure success by the way we touch the lives of people."
"Prevea Health is excited to join BW Papersystems in this venture," said Prevea Health Employer Services Supervisor Kristin Rubenzer. "Together, we're transforming healthcare from yesterday's traditional model into something far more meaningful - individualized care, centered on complete employee wellness."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.