Editor's note: Two of the scholarship winners were accidentally omitted in the original article two weeks ago.
The Marshfield Medical Center-Park Falls Auxiliary Board again approved giving $6,000 in scholarships to local individuals going into or furthering a medical career.
There were seven total recipients this year, two of whom included Madilyn Brunner and Breanna Dunn.
Brunner graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) in May with a bachelor of science degree in communication sciences and disorders with a minor in psychology and early childhood studies. UMD granted Brunner the opportunity to continue her education by accepting her into the speech and language pathology master's program. Brunner is also active in the Communication Sciences and Disorders Club.
Brunner is looking forward to becoming more involved with the on-campus clinic, gaining experience working with clients and taking the final steps to become a speech and language pathologist.
Dunn is currently a registered nurse working on the cardiac/telemetry unit at Marshfield Medical Center. She chose to further her education at Concordia University for a master of science in nursing as a family practice nurse practitioner in order to work with all ages and watch families learn and grow through the years. Dunn intends to focus on practicing prevention as a key concept with all her patients. She has enjoyed being a bedside nurse but has always wanted to work with and watch patients and families year after year.
The Auxiliary is able to give these scholarship with the help of fundraising, membership dues and proceeds from the Auxiliary Thrift Store in downtown Park Falls.
