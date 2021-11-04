bowling

Thursday Night Mixed

Park Falls – The Lanes

Oct. 21

Team W L

Merri Cassidy’s 136 44

Smarts Plumbing 98.5 81.5

Cycle Lake Resort 93 87

Kountry Kafe 82.5 97.5

Village Pit Stop 71 1,091

High Scr Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s 870

Smarts Plumbing 736

Cycle Lake Resort 646

High Hcp Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s 970

Smarts Plumbing 937

Village Pit Stop 866

High Scr Game – Men

Ken Fehrman 262

Dave Neihoff 234

Eric Gawlitta 210

High Scr Game – Women

Jackie Graan 209

Emma Cooley 155

Brenda Hilgart 148

High Hcp Game – Men

Ken Fehrman 293

Gary Weis 270

Dave Neihoff 257

High Hcp Game – Women

Jackie Graan 233

Rosemary Samec 229

Emma Cooley 229

High Scr Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s 2,330

Smarts Plumbing 1,838

Cycle Lake Resort 1,723

High Hcp Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s 2,360

Smarts Plumbing 2,069

Cycle Lake Resort 1,911

High Scr Series – Men

Ken Fehrman 652

Don Cooley 613

Rick Mancl 586

High Scr Series – Women

Jackie Graan 539

Brenda Hilgart 406

Shanda Cooley 397

High Hcp Series – Men

Ken Fehrman 745

Gary Weis 718

Rick Mancl 700

High Hcp Series – Women

Brenda Hilgart 640

Priscilla Valliancourt 637

Rosemary Samec 614

Wednesday Night Mens

Phillips Lanes

Oct. 27

Team QTR YTD

Rose Wreath 178 178

Phillips Lanes 145.5 145.5

BWP 116 116

JC Builders 105.5 105.5

Phillips Plating 92.5 92.5

Complete Rain Gutters 82.5 82.5

Rose Wreath is the first-quarter winner.

Rose Wreath – 28

High Bowler – Brandon Barber, 612

Phillips Lanes – 2

High Bowler – Don Cooley, 612

Phillips Plating – 21

High Bowler – Joe Brahmer, 614

Complete Rain Gutters – 9

High Bowler – Curt Graan, 630

BWP – 10.5

High Bowler – Dan Kundinger, 536

JC Builders – 19.5

High Bowler – Glenn Ericksen, 614

High Gram Scratch

Brandon Barber 261

Josh Schmidt 244

Glenn Ericksen 260

High Game w/Hdcp

Brandon Barber 273

Josh Schmidt 263

Glenn Ericksen 260

High Series Scratch

Brandon Barber 643

Curt Graan 630

Glenn Ericksen 614

Joe Brahmer 614

Don Cooley 612

Josh Schmidt 609

Don Miller 605

High Series w/Hdcp

Joe Brahmer 722

Dennis Rodewald 690

Glenn Ericksen 686

Don Miller 697

Tuesday Night Ladies

Phillips Lanes

Oct. 26

Team W L

Phillips Lanes 1,117 75

Harbor View 103.5 88.5

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 103 89

T2 Racing 103 89

Corner Connection 76 116

Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 73.5 118.5

High Scr Game – team

T2 Racing 608

Phillips Lanes 595

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 570

High Hcp Game – team

T2 Racing 608

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 768

Corner Connection 764

High Scr Game – player

Joanne Nielsen 217

Jackie Graan 195

Patty Laatsch 188

High Hcp Game – player

Joanne Nielsen 268

Patty Laatsch 232

Raemie Runnheim 228

High SCr Series – team

Phillips Lanes 1,693

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1,662

T2 Racing 1,548

High Hcp Series – team

T2 Racing 2,316

Corner Connection 2,271

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2,256

High Scr Series – player

Jackie Graan 511

Patty Laatsch 478

Joanne Nielsen 453

High Hcp Series – player

Raemie Runnheim 626

Patty Laatsch 610

Joanne Nielsen 606

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments