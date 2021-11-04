Thursday Night Mixed
Park Falls – The Lanes
Oct. 21
Team W L
Merri Cassidy’s 136 44
Smarts Plumbing 98.5 81.5
Cycle Lake Resort 93 87
Kountry Kafe 82.5 97.5
Village Pit Stop 71 1,091
High Scr Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s 870
Smarts Plumbing 736
Cycle Lake Resort 646
High Hcp Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s 970
Smarts Plumbing 937
Village Pit Stop 866
High Scr Game – Men
Ken Fehrman 262
Dave Neihoff 234
Eric Gawlitta 210
High Scr Game – Women
Jackie Graan 209
Emma Cooley 155
Brenda Hilgart 148
High Hcp Game – Men
Ken Fehrman 293
Gary Weis 270
Dave Neihoff 257
High Hcp Game – Women
Jackie Graan 233
Rosemary Samec 229
Emma Cooley 229
High Scr Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s 2,330
Smarts Plumbing 1,838
Cycle Lake Resort 1,723
High Hcp Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s 2,360
Smarts Plumbing 2,069
Cycle Lake Resort 1,911
High Scr Series – Men
Ken Fehrman 652
Don Cooley 613
Rick Mancl 586
High Scr Series – Women
Jackie Graan 539
Brenda Hilgart 406
Shanda Cooley 397
High Hcp Series – Men
Ken Fehrman 745
Gary Weis 718
Rick Mancl 700
High Hcp Series – Women
Brenda Hilgart 640
Priscilla Valliancourt 637
Rosemary Samec 614
Wednesday Night Mens
Phillips Lanes
Oct. 27
Team QTR YTD
Rose Wreath 178 178
Phillips Lanes 145.5 145.5
BWP 116 116
JC Builders 105.5 105.5
Phillips Plating 92.5 92.5
Complete Rain Gutters 82.5 82.5
Rose Wreath is the first-quarter winner.
Rose Wreath – 28
High Bowler – Brandon Barber, 612
Phillips Lanes – 2
High Bowler – Don Cooley, 612
Phillips Plating – 21
High Bowler – Joe Brahmer, 614
Complete Rain Gutters – 9
High Bowler – Curt Graan, 630
BWP – 10.5
High Bowler – Dan Kundinger, 536
JC Builders – 19.5
High Bowler – Glenn Ericksen, 614
High Gram Scratch
Brandon Barber 261
Josh Schmidt 244
Glenn Ericksen 260
High Game w/Hdcp
Brandon Barber 273
Josh Schmidt 263
Glenn Ericksen 260
High Series Scratch
Brandon Barber 643
Curt Graan 630
Glenn Ericksen 614
Joe Brahmer 614
Don Cooley 612
Josh Schmidt 609
Don Miller 605
High Series w/Hdcp
Joe Brahmer 722
Dennis Rodewald 690
Glenn Ericksen 686
Don Miller 697
Tuesday Night Ladies
Phillips Lanes
Oct. 26
Team W L
Phillips Lanes 1,117 75
Harbor View 103.5 88.5
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 103 89
T2 Racing 103 89
Corner Connection 76 116
Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 73.5 118.5
High Scr Game – team
T2 Racing 608
Phillips Lanes 595
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 570
High Hcp Game – team
T2 Racing 608
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 768
Corner Connection 764
High Scr Game – player
Joanne Nielsen 217
Jackie Graan 195
Patty Laatsch 188
High Hcp Game – player
Joanne Nielsen 268
Patty Laatsch 232
Raemie Runnheim 228
High SCr Series – team
Phillips Lanes 1,693
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1,662
T2 Racing 1,548
High Hcp Series – team
T2 Racing 2,316
Corner Connection 2,271
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2,256
High Scr Series – player
Jackie Graan 511
Patty Laatsch 478
Joanne Nielsen 453
High Hcp Series – player
Raemie Runnheim 626
Patty Laatsch 610
Joanne Nielsen 606
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.