bowling

Thursday Night Mixed

Park Falls – The Lanes

Oct. 7

Team W L

Merri Cassidy’s 94 26

Blind Squirrels 71 49

Kountry Kafe 68 52

Smarts Plumbing 57 63

Village Pit Stop 33 87

High Scr Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s – 793

Blind Squirrels – 785

Smarts Plumbing – 629

High Hcp Game – team

Blind Squirrels – 960

Merri Cassidy’s – 895

Village Pit Stop – 860

High Scr Game – Men

Ken Fehrman – 255

Don Cooley – 242

Eric Gawlitta – 235

High Scr Game – Women

Jackie Graan – 211

Joan Cooley – 174

Priscilla Vaillancourt – 155

High Hcp Game – Men

Ken Fehrman – 284

Don Cooley – 259

Gary Griesel – 247

High Hcp Game – Women

Joan Cooley – 253

Jackie Graan – 237

Priscilla Vaillancourt – 235

High Scr Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s – 2,274

Blind S quirrels – 2,087

Smarts Plumbing – 1,795

High Hcp Series – team

Blind Squirrels – 2,612

Merri Cassidy’s – 2,580

Village Pit Stop – 2,522

High Scr Series – Men

Don Cooley – 663

Eric Gawlitta – 626

Ken Fehrman – 587

High Scr Series – Women

Jackie Graan – 538

Joan Cooley – 479

Priscilla Vaillancourt – 404

High Hcp Series – Men

Don Cooley – 714

Ken Fehrman – 674

Bob Gawlitta – 673

High Hcp Series – Women

Joan Cooley – 716

Priscilla Vaillancourt – 644

Emma Cooley — 640

Wednesday Night Mens

Phillips Lanes

Oct. 13

Team QTR YTD

Rose Wreath 130 130

Phillips Lanes 122.5 122.5

BWP 91.5 91.5

JC Builders 76 76

Phillips Plating 55.5 55.5

Complete Rain Gutters 64.5 64.5

Complete Rain Gutters – 15

High Bowler – Steve Precour, 585

JC Builders – 15

High Bowler – John Podmolik, 595

Phillips Lanes – 28

High Bowler – Don Cooley, 720

Phillips Plating – 2

High Bowler – Brian Baratka, 540

Rose Wreath – 10.5

High Bowler – Brandon Barber, 646

BWP – 19.5

High Bowler – Dan Bubolz, 546

High Game Scratch

Don Cooley – 258

Brandon Barber – 244

Tim Porod – 228

High Game w/Hdcp

Tim Porod – 270

Brian Meives – 262

Don Cooley – 258

High Series Scratch

Don Cooley – 720

Tim Porod – 682

Brandon Barber – 646

High Series w/Hdcp

Tim Porod – 760

Dan Bubolz – 741

Don Cooley – 720

Tuesday Night Ladies

Phillips Lanes

Oct. 12

Team W L

Phillips Lanes 97.5 46.5

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 79 65

Harbor View 76.5 67.5

T2 Racing 65 79

Corner Connection 61 83

Embowlmers 53 91

High Scr Game – team

Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 610

Phillips Lanes – 568

Harbor View – 535

High Hcp Game – team

Harbor View – 810

Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 805

Corner Connection – 754

T2 Racing – 754

High Scr Game – player

Jackie Graan – 212

Dawn Kelly – 185

Brenda Marsh – 171

High Hcp Game – player

Brenda Marsh – 239

Dawn Kelly – 229

Willie Marlenga – 220

High Scr Series – team

Phillips Lanes – 1,656

Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 1,625

Harbor View – 1,532

High Hcp Series – team

Harbor View – 2,357

Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 2,229

Harbor View – 2,219

High Scr Series – player

Jackie Graan – 544

Teri Kornuth – 449

Jan Fox – 448

High Hcp Series – player

Brenda Marsh – 643

Teri Kornuth – 599

Joanne Nielsen – 598

