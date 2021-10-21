Thursday Night Mixed
Park Falls – The Lanes
Oct. 7
Team W L
Merri Cassidy’s 94 26
Blind Squirrels 71 49
Kountry Kafe 68 52
Smarts Plumbing 57 63
Village Pit Stop 33 87
High Scr Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s – 793
Blind Squirrels – 785
Smarts Plumbing – 629
High Hcp Game – team
Blind Squirrels – 960
Merri Cassidy’s – 895
Village Pit Stop – 860
High Scr Game – Men
Ken Fehrman – 255
Don Cooley – 242
Eric Gawlitta – 235
High Scr Game – Women
Jackie Graan – 211
Joan Cooley – 174
Priscilla Vaillancourt – 155
High Hcp Game – Men
Ken Fehrman – 284
Don Cooley – 259
Gary Griesel – 247
High Hcp Game – Women
Joan Cooley – 253
Jackie Graan – 237
Priscilla Vaillancourt – 235
High Scr Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s – 2,274
Blind S quirrels – 2,087
Smarts Plumbing – 1,795
High Hcp Series – team
Blind Squirrels – 2,612
Merri Cassidy’s – 2,580
Village Pit Stop – 2,522
High Scr Series – Men
Don Cooley – 663
Eric Gawlitta – 626
Ken Fehrman – 587
High Scr Series – Women
Jackie Graan – 538
Joan Cooley – 479
Priscilla Vaillancourt – 404
High Hcp Series – Men
Don Cooley – 714
Ken Fehrman – 674
Bob Gawlitta – 673
High Hcp Series – Women
Joan Cooley – 716
Priscilla Vaillancourt – 644
Emma Cooley — 640
Wednesday Night Mens
Phillips Lanes
Oct. 13
Team QTR YTD
Rose Wreath 130 130
Phillips Lanes 122.5 122.5
BWP 91.5 91.5
JC Builders 76 76
Phillips Plating 55.5 55.5
Complete Rain Gutters 64.5 64.5
Complete Rain Gutters – 15
High Bowler – Steve Precour, 585
JC Builders – 15
High Bowler – John Podmolik, 595
Phillips Lanes – 28
High Bowler – Don Cooley, 720
Phillips Plating – 2
High Bowler – Brian Baratka, 540
Rose Wreath – 10.5
High Bowler – Brandon Barber, 646
BWP – 19.5
High Bowler – Dan Bubolz, 546
High Game Scratch
Don Cooley – 258
Brandon Barber – 244
Tim Porod – 228
High Game w/Hdcp
Tim Porod – 270
Brian Meives – 262
Don Cooley – 258
High Series Scratch
Don Cooley – 720
Tim Porod – 682
Brandon Barber – 646
High Series w/Hdcp
Tim Porod – 760
Dan Bubolz – 741
Don Cooley – 720
Tuesday Night Ladies
Phillips Lanes
Oct. 12
Team W L
Phillips Lanes 97.5 46.5
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 79 65
Harbor View 76.5 67.5
T2 Racing 65 79
Corner Connection 61 83
Embowlmers 53 91
High Scr Game – team
Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 610
Phillips Lanes – 568
Harbor View – 535
High Hcp Game – team
Harbor View – 810
Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 805
Corner Connection – 754
T2 Racing – 754
High Scr Game – player
Jackie Graan – 212
Dawn Kelly – 185
Brenda Marsh – 171
High Hcp Game – player
Brenda Marsh – 239
Dawn Kelly – 229
Willie Marlenga – 220
High Scr Series – team
Phillips Lanes – 1,656
Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 1,625
Harbor View – 1,532
High Hcp Series – team
Harbor View – 2,357
Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 2,229
Harbor View – 2,219
High Scr Series – player
Jackie Graan – 544
Teri Kornuth – 449
Jan Fox – 448
High Hcp Series – player
Brenda Marsh – 643
Teri Kornuth – 599
Joanne Nielsen – 598
