bowling

Thursday Night Mixed

Park Falls – The Lanes

Oct. 14

Team W L

Merri Cassidy’s 122 28

Smarts Plumbing 82.5 67.5

Cycle Lake Resort 73 77

Kountry Kafe 72.5 77.5

Village Pit Stop 59 91

High Scr Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s – 811

Smarts Plumbing – 659

Cycle Lake Resort – 612

High Hcp Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s – 914

Smarts Plumbing – 911

Village Pit Stop – 846

High Scr Game – Men

Rick Mancl – 257

Don Cooley – 235

Curt Graan – 211

High Scr Game – Women

Jackie Graan – 235

Emma Cooley – 153

Debbie Seitz – 147

High Hcp Game – Men

Rick Mancl – 302

Don Cooley – 247

Curt Graan – 247

High Hcp Game – Women

Jackie Graan – 263

Emma Cooley – 230

Debbie Seitz – 227

High Scr Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s – 2,330

Smarts Plumbing – 1,838

Cycle Lake Resort – 1,723

High Hcp Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s – 2,639

Smarts Plumbing – 2,594

Village Pit Stop – 2,520

High Scr Series – Men

Don Cooley – 636

Rick Mancl – 623

Curt Graan – 561

High Scr Series – Women

Jackie Graan – 632

Emma Cooley – 446

Debbie Seitz – 410

High Hcp Series – Men

Rick Mancl – 758

Don Cooley – 672

Curt Graan – 669

High Hcp Series – Women

Jackie Graan – 715

Emma Cooley – 677

Debbie Seitz – 650

Tuesday Night Ladies

Phillips Lanes

Oct. 19

Team W L

Phillips Lanes 108.5 59.5

Harbor View 95.5 72.5

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 92 76

T2 Racing 87 81

Corner Connection 63 105

Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 58 110

High Scr Game – team

T2 Racing – 646

Phillips Lanes – 645

Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 576

High Hcp Game – team

T2 Racing – 925

Harbor View – 818

Phillips Lanes – 806

High Scr Game – player

Jackie Graan – 217

Diane Hughes – 189

Trish Anderson – 172

High Hcp Game – player

Diane Hughes – 245

Barb Forfa – 236

Marge Reinke – 230

High Scr Series – team

Phillips Lanes – 1,749

T2 Racing – 1,656

Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 1,624

High Hcp Series – team

T2 Racing – 2,493

Harbor View – 2,335

Phillips Lanes – 2,232

High Scr Series – player

Jackie Graan – 547

Diane Hughes – 484

Trish Anderson – 482

High Hcp Series – player

Diane Hughes – 652

Barb Forfa – 651

Marge Reinke — 646

