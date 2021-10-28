Thursday Night Mixed
Park Falls – The Lanes
Oct. 14
Team W L
Merri Cassidy’s 122 28
Smarts Plumbing 82.5 67.5
Cycle Lake Resort 73 77
Kountry Kafe 72.5 77.5
Village Pit Stop 59 91
High Scr Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s – 811
Smarts Plumbing – 659
Cycle Lake Resort – 612
High Hcp Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s – 914
Smarts Plumbing – 911
Village Pit Stop – 846
High Scr Game – Men
Rick Mancl – 257
Don Cooley – 235
Curt Graan – 211
High Scr Game – Women
Jackie Graan – 235
Emma Cooley – 153
Debbie Seitz – 147
High Hcp Game – Men
Rick Mancl – 302
Don Cooley – 247
Curt Graan – 247
High Hcp Game – Women
Jackie Graan – 263
Emma Cooley – 230
Debbie Seitz – 227
High Scr Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s – 2,330
Smarts Plumbing – 1,838
Cycle Lake Resort – 1,723
High Hcp Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s – 2,639
Smarts Plumbing – 2,594
Village Pit Stop – 2,520
High Scr Series – Men
Don Cooley – 636
Rick Mancl – 623
Curt Graan – 561
High Scr Series – Women
Jackie Graan – 632
Emma Cooley – 446
Debbie Seitz – 410
High Hcp Series – Men
Rick Mancl – 758
Don Cooley – 672
Curt Graan – 669
High Hcp Series – Women
Jackie Graan – 715
Emma Cooley – 677
Debbie Seitz – 650
Tuesday Night Ladies
Phillips Lanes
Oct. 19
Team W L
Phillips Lanes 108.5 59.5
Harbor View 95.5 72.5
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 92 76
T2 Racing 87 81
Corner Connection 63 105
Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 58 110
High Scr Game – team
T2 Racing – 646
Phillips Lanes – 645
Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 576
High Hcp Game – team
T2 Racing – 925
Harbor View – 818
Phillips Lanes – 806
High Scr Game – player
Jackie Graan – 217
Diane Hughes – 189
Trish Anderson – 172
High Hcp Game – player
Diane Hughes – 245
Barb Forfa – 236
Marge Reinke – 230
High Scr Series – team
Phillips Lanes – 1,749
T2 Racing – 1,656
Sandtrap Bar & Grill – 1,624
High Hcp Series – team
T2 Racing – 2,493
Harbor View – 2,335
Phillips Lanes – 2,232
High Scr Series – player
Jackie Graan – 547
Diane Hughes – 484
Trish Anderson – 482
High Hcp Series – player
Diane Hughes – 652
Barb Forfa – 651
Marge Reinke — 646
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.