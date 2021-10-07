bowling

Wednesday Night Mens

Phillips Lanes

Sept. 29

Team QTR YTD

Rose Wreath 93.5 93.5

Phillips Lanes 67.5 67.5

JC Builders 58 58

BWP 54.5 54.5

Phillips Plating 49.5 49.5

Complete Rain Gutters 37 37

JC Builders – 2

High Bowler – John Podmolik, 537

BWP – 28

High Bowler – Sawyer Desotelle, 540

Phillips Lanes – 10.5

High Bowler – Don Cooley, 691

Rose Wreath – 19.5

High Bowler – Don Miller, 652

Complete Rain Gutters – 10

High Bowler – Josh Schmidt, 621

Phillips Plating – 20

High Bowler – Joe Brahmer, 602

High Game Scratch

Don Cooley, 265

Don Miller, 245

Keith Corcilius, 235

High Game w/Hdcp

Keith Corcilius, 279

Keith Kornuth, 273

Don Cooley, 265

High Series Scratch

Don Cooley, 691

Don Miller, 652

Josh Schmidt, 621

Keith Kornuth, 608

Joe Brahmer, 602

Al Jolin, 601

High Series w/Hdcp

Keith Kornuth, 734

Don Miller, 706

Keith Corcilius, 700

