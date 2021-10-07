Wednesday Night Mens
Phillips Lanes
Sept. 29
Team QTR YTD
Rose Wreath 93.5 93.5
Phillips Lanes 67.5 67.5
JC Builders 58 58
BWP 54.5 54.5
Phillips Plating 49.5 49.5
Complete Rain Gutters 37 37
JC Builders – 2
High Bowler – John Podmolik, 537
BWP – 28
High Bowler – Sawyer Desotelle, 540
Phillips Lanes – 10.5
High Bowler – Don Cooley, 691
Rose Wreath – 19.5
High Bowler – Don Miller, 652
Complete Rain Gutters – 10
High Bowler – Josh Schmidt, 621
Phillips Plating – 20
High Bowler – Joe Brahmer, 602
High Game Scratch
Don Cooley, 265
Don Miller, 245
Keith Corcilius, 235
High Game w/Hdcp
Keith Corcilius, 279
Keith Kornuth, 273
Don Cooley, 265
High Series Scratch
Don Cooley, 691
Don Miller, 652
Josh Schmidt, 621
Keith Kornuth, 608
Joe Brahmer, 602
Al Jolin, 601
High Series w/Hdcp
Keith Kornuth, 734
Don Miller, 706
Keith Corcilius, 700
