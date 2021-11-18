bowling

Thursday Night Mixed

Park Falls – The Lanes

Nov. 4

Team W L

Merri Cassidy’s 193 47

Cycle Lake Resort 117 123

Kountry Kafe 113.5 126.5

Village Pit Stop 109 131

Smarts Plumbing 107 115.5

High Scr Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s 882

Smarts Plumbing 652

Cycle Lake Resort 635

High Hcp Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s 965

Kountry Kafe 891

Village Pit Stop 857

High Scr Game – Men

Don Cooley 238

Ken Fehrman 236

Eric Gawlitta 221

High Scr Game – Women

Jackie Graan 220

Brenda Hilgart 188

Shanda Cooley 168

High Hcp Game – Men

Ken Fehrman 259

Don Cooley 244

Curt Graan 243

High Hcp Game – Women

Brenda Hilgart 264

Priscilla Vaillancourt 244

Jackie Graan 241

High Scr Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s 2,485

Smarts Plumbing 1,971

Cycle Lake Resort 1,806

High Hcp Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s 2,734

Village Pit Stop 2,510

Smarts Plumbing 2,509

High Scr Series – Men

Ken Fehrman 673

Don Cooley 640

Curt Graan 597

High Scr Series – Women

Jackie Graan 575

Brenda Hilgart 495

Shanda Cooley 450

High Hcp Series – Men

Ken Fehrman 742

Curt Graan 696

Gary Weis 671

High Hcp Series – Women

Brenda Hilgart 723

Priscilla Vaillancourt 661

Shanda Cooley 660

Wednesday Night Mens

Phillips Lanes

Nov. 10

Team QTR YTD

Gutters 36 118.5

Phillips Lanes 35 180.5

Rose Wreath 30.5 208.5

JC Builders 30 135.5

Phillips Plating 29.5 122

BWP 19 135

JC Builders 20

John Podmolik 580

Phillips Plating 10

Joe Brahmer 511

Gutters 10

Josh Schmidt 611

Rose Wreath 20

Al Jolin 718

Phillips Lanes 15

Don Cooley 712

BWP 15

Dan Bubolz 576

High Game Scratch

Don Cooley 280

Al Jolin 256

Tim Porod 246

High Game w/Hdcp

Don Cooley 280

Al Jolin 271

Tim Porod 267

High Series Scratch

Al Jolin 718

Don Cooley 712

Tim Porod 685

Josh Schmidt 611

High Series w/Hdcp

Al Jolin 763

Tim Porod 748

Jeff Reinke 729

Tuesday Night Ladies

Phillips Lanes

Nov. 9

Team W L

Phillips Lanes 155 85

Harbor View 126.5 113.5

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 122 119

T2 Racing 116 124

Corner Connection 101.5 138.5

Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 100 141

High Scr Game – team

Phillips Lanes 643

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 642

T2 Racing 555

High Hcp Game – team

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 843

Harbor View 807

Phillips Lanes 807

High Scr Game – player

Jackie Graan 223

Trish Anderson 193

Dawn Kelly 186

High Hcp Game – player

Trish Anderson 241

Dawn Kelly 233

Jackie Graan 230

High Scr Series – team

Phillips Lanes 1,843

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1,795

T2 Racing 1,560

High Hcp Series – team

Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2,398

Phillips Lanes 2,335

T2 Racing 2,316

High Scr Series – player

Jackie Graan 628

Diane Hughes 499

Dawn Kelly 476

High Hcp Series – player

Diane Hughes 652

Jackie Graan 649

Willie Marlenga 630

