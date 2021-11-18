Thursday Night Mixed
Park Falls – The Lanes
Nov. 4
Team W L
Merri Cassidy’s 193 47
Cycle Lake Resort 117 123
Kountry Kafe 113.5 126.5
Village Pit Stop 109 131
Smarts Plumbing 107 115.5
High Scr Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s 882
Smarts Plumbing 652
Cycle Lake Resort 635
High Hcp Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s 965
Kountry Kafe 891
Village Pit Stop 857
High Scr Game – Men
Don Cooley 238
Ken Fehrman 236
Eric Gawlitta 221
High Scr Game – Women
Jackie Graan 220
Brenda Hilgart 188
Shanda Cooley 168
High Hcp Game – Men
Ken Fehrman 259
Don Cooley 244
Curt Graan 243
High Hcp Game – Women
Brenda Hilgart 264
Priscilla Vaillancourt 244
Jackie Graan 241
High Scr Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s 2,485
Smarts Plumbing 1,971
Cycle Lake Resort 1,806
High Hcp Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s 2,734
Village Pit Stop 2,510
Smarts Plumbing 2,509
High Scr Series – Men
Ken Fehrman 673
Don Cooley 640
Curt Graan 597
High Scr Series – Women
Jackie Graan 575
Brenda Hilgart 495
Shanda Cooley 450
High Hcp Series – Men
Ken Fehrman 742
Curt Graan 696
Gary Weis 671
High Hcp Series – Women
Brenda Hilgart 723
Priscilla Vaillancourt 661
Shanda Cooley 660
Wednesday Night Mens
Phillips Lanes
Nov. 10
Team QTR YTD
Gutters 36 118.5
Phillips Lanes 35 180.5
Rose Wreath 30.5 208.5
JC Builders 30 135.5
Phillips Plating 29.5 122
BWP 19 135
JC Builders 20
John Podmolik 580
Phillips Plating 10
Joe Brahmer 511
Gutters 10
Josh Schmidt 611
Rose Wreath 20
Al Jolin 718
Phillips Lanes 15
Don Cooley 712
BWP 15
Dan Bubolz 576
High Game Scratch
Don Cooley 280
Al Jolin 256
Tim Porod 246
High Game w/Hdcp
Don Cooley 280
Al Jolin 271
Tim Porod 267
High Series Scratch
Al Jolin 718
Don Cooley 712
Tim Porod 685
Josh Schmidt 611
High Series w/Hdcp
Al Jolin 763
Tim Porod 748
Jeff Reinke 729
Tuesday Night Ladies
Phillips Lanes
Nov. 9
Team W L
Phillips Lanes 155 85
Harbor View 126.5 113.5
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 122 119
T2 Racing 116 124
Corner Connection 101.5 138.5
Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 100 141
High Scr Game – team
Phillips Lanes 643
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 642
T2 Racing 555
High Hcp Game – team
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 843
Harbor View 807
Phillips Lanes 807
High Scr Game – player
Jackie Graan 223
Trish Anderson 193
Dawn Kelly 186
High Hcp Game – player
Trish Anderson 241
Dawn Kelly 233
Jackie Graan 230
High Scr Series – team
Phillips Lanes 1,843
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 1,795
T2 Racing 1,560
High Hcp Series – team
Sandtrap Bar & Grill 2,398
Phillips Lanes 2,335
T2 Racing 2,316
High Scr Series – player
Jackie Graan 628
Diane Hughes 499
Dawn Kelly 476
High Hcp Series – player
Diane Hughes 652
Jackie Graan 649
Willie Marlenga 630
