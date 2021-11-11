bowling

Thursday Night Mixed

Park Falls – The Lanes

Oct. 28

Team W L

Merri Cassidy’s 165 45

Cycle Lake Resort 107.5 102.5

Smarts Plumbing 105 105

Kountry Kafe 98 112

Village Pit Stop 94.5 115.5

High Scr Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s 885

Cycle Lake Resort 665

Smarts Plumbing 651

High Hcp Game — team

Meri Cassidy’s 982

Cycle Lake Resort 665

Village Pit Stop 885

High Scr Game – Men

Don Cooley 265

Eric Gawlitta 232

Curt Graan 230

High Scr Game – Women

Jackie Graan 265

Joan Cooley 163

Brenda Hilgart 150

High Hcp Game – Men

Don Cooley 276

Curt Graan 264

Eric Gawlitta 254

High Hcp Game – Women

Jackie Graan 291

Rosemary Samec 242

Bonnie Dryer 242

High Scr Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s 2,623

Smarts Plumbing 1,891

Cycle Lake Resort 1,791

High Hcp Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s 2,914

Village Pit Stop 2,607

Smarts Plumbing 2,467

High Scr Series – Men

Don Cooley 746

Ken Fehrman 628

Eric Gawlitta 603

High Scr Series – Women

Jackie Graan 685

Brenda Hilgart 416

Emma Cooley 399

High Hcp Series – Men

Don Cooley 779

Ken Fehrman 706

Eric Gawlitta 669

High Hcp Series – Women

Jackie Graan 763

Rosemary Samec 673

Bonnie Dryer 670

Wednesday Night Mens

Phillips Lanes

Nov. 3

Team QTR YTD

Gutters 26 108.5

Phillips Lanes 20 165.5

Phillips Plating 19.5 112

Rose Wreath 10.5 188.5

JC Builders 10 115.5

BWP 4 120

BWP – 4

Dan Kundinger 518

Gutters – 26

Josh Schmidt 664

JC Builders – 10

Glenn Ericksen 607

Phillips Lanes – 20

Don Cooley 711

Phillips Plating – 19.5

Jeff Baratka 565

Rose Wreath – 10.5

Al Jolin 683

High Game Scratch

Glenn Ericksen 267

Al Jolin 257

Don Cooley 257

High Game w/Hdcp

Glenn Ericksen 289

Al Jolin 274

Josh Schmidt 264

High Series Scratch

Don Cooley 711

Al Jolin 683

Josh Schmidt 664

Glenn Ericksen 607

High Series w/Hdcp

Al Jolin 734

Jeff Baratka 727

Josh Schmidt 718

Tuesday Night Ladies

Phillips Lanes

Nov. 2

Team W L

Phillips Lanes 136 80

Harbor View 121.5 94.5

T2 Racing 108 108

Sandtrap Bar & Gril 106 111

Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 95.5 121.5

Corner Connection 82 135

High Scr Game – team

Phillips Lanes 644

Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 563

Harbor View 549

High Hcp Game – team

Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 833

Harbor View 810

Phillips Lanes 810

High Scr Game – player

Jackie Graan 258

Teri Kornuth 240

Brenda Marsh 181

High Hcp Game – player

Jackie Graan 268

Teri Kornuth 240

Brenda Marsh 181

High Scr Series – team

Phillips Lanes 1,869

Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 1,561

Harbor View 1,538

High Hcp Series – team

Phillips Lanes 2,367

Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 2,356

Harbor View 2,321

High Scr Series – player

Jackie Graan 693

Brenda Marsh 475

Jan Fox 455

High Hcp Series – player

Jackie Graan 723

Brenda Marsh 643

Beth Laatsch 598

Tags

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments