Thursday Night Mixed
Park Falls – The Lanes
Oct. 28
Team W L
Merri Cassidy’s 165 45
Cycle Lake Resort 107.5 102.5
Smarts Plumbing 105 105
Kountry Kafe 98 112
Village Pit Stop 94.5 115.5
High Scr Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s 885
Cycle Lake Resort 665
Smarts Plumbing 651
High Hcp Game — team
Meri Cassidy’s 982
Cycle Lake Resort 665
Village Pit Stop 885
High Scr Game – Men
Don Cooley 265
Eric Gawlitta 232
Curt Graan 230
High Scr Game – Women
Jackie Graan 265
Joan Cooley 163
Brenda Hilgart 150
High Hcp Game – Men
Don Cooley 276
Curt Graan 264
Eric Gawlitta 254
High Hcp Game – Women
Jackie Graan 291
Rosemary Samec 242
Bonnie Dryer 242
High Scr Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s 2,623
Smarts Plumbing 1,891
Cycle Lake Resort 1,791
High Hcp Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s 2,914
Village Pit Stop 2,607
Smarts Plumbing 2,467
High Scr Series – Men
Don Cooley 746
Ken Fehrman 628
Eric Gawlitta 603
High Scr Series – Women
Jackie Graan 685
Brenda Hilgart 416
Emma Cooley 399
High Hcp Series – Men
Don Cooley 779
Ken Fehrman 706
Eric Gawlitta 669
High Hcp Series – Women
Jackie Graan 763
Rosemary Samec 673
Bonnie Dryer 670
Wednesday Night Mens
Phillips Lanes
Nov. 3
Team QTR YTD
Gutters 26 108.5
Phillips Lanes 20 165.5
Phillips Plating 19.5 112
Rose Wreath 10.5 188.5
JC Builders 10 115.5
BWP 4 120
BWP – 4
Dan Kundinger 518
Gutters – 26
Josh Schmidt 664
JC Builders – 10
Glenn Ericksen 607
Phillips Lanes – 20
Don Cooley 711
Phillips Plating – 19.5
Jeff Baratka 565
Rose Wreath – 10.5
Al Jolin 683
High Game Scratch
Glenn Ericksen 267
Al Jolin 257
Don Cooley 257
High Game w/Hdcp
Glenn Ericksen 289
Al Jolin 274
Josh Schmidt 264
High Series Scratch
Don Cooley 711
Al Jolin 683
Josh Schmidt 664
Glenn Ericksen 607
High Series w/Hdcp
Al Jolin 734
Jeff Baratka 727
Josh Schmidt 718
Tuesday Night Ladies
Phillips Lanes
Nov. 2
Team W L
Phillips Lanes 136 80
Harbor View 121.5 94.5
T2 Racing 108 108
Sandtrap Bar & Gril 106 111
Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 95.5 121.5
Corner Connection 82 135
High Scr Game – team
Phillips Lanes 644
Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 563
Harbor View 549
High Hcp Game – team
Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 833
Harbor View 810
Phillips Lanes 810
High Scr Game – player
Jackie Graan 258
Teri Kornuth 240
Brenda Marsh 181
High Hcp Game – player
Jackie Graan 268
Teri Kornuth 240
Brenda Marsh 181
High Scr Series – team
Phillips Lanes 1,869
Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 1,561
Harbor View 1,538
High Hcp Series – team
Phillips Lanes 2,367
Heindl-Nimsgern F.H. 2,356
Harbor View 2,321
High Scr Series – player
Jackie Graan 693
Brenda Marsh 475
Jan Fox 455
High Hcp Series – player
Jackie Graan 723
Brenda Marsh 643
Beth Laatsch 598
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.