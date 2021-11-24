bowling

Thursday Night Mixed

Park Falls – The Lanes

Nov. 11

Team W L

Merri Cassidy’s 214 56

Smarts Plumbing 132 135

Cycle Lake Resort 131 139

Village Pit Stop 125 145

Kountry Kafe 122.5 147.5

High Scr Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s 883

Smarts Plumbing 682

Cycle Lake Resort 670

High Hcp Game – team

Merri Cassidy’s 961

Kountry Kafe 896

Smarts Plumbing 877

High Scr Game – Men

Don Cooley 221

Dave Neihoff 212

Eric Gawlitta 211

High Scr Game – Women

Jackie Graan 289

Shanda Cooley 203

Priscilla Vaillancourt 173

High Hcp Game – Men

Gary Weis 271

Curt Graan 235

Dave Neihoff 234

Eric Gawlitta 234

High Scr Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s 2,492

Smarts Plumbing 2,024

Cycle Lake Resort 1,957

High Hcp Series – team

Merri Cassidy’s 2,726

Kountry Kafe 2,634

Smarts Plumbing 2,609

High Scr Series – Men

Don Cooley 635

Curt Graan 590

Dave Niehoff 589

High Scr Series – Women

Jackie Graan 721

Shanda Cooley 480

Priscilla Vaillancourt 441

High Hcp Series – Men

Gary Weis 731

Gary Griesel 694

Curt Graan 680

High Hcp Series – Women

Jackie Graan 787

Shanda Cooley 684

Priscilla Vaillancourt 675

Wednesday Night Mens

Phillips Lanes

Nov. 17

Team QTR YTD

Rose Wreath 58.5 236.5

Phillips Lanes 54 199.5

Gutters 47 129.5

Phillips Plating 44.5 137

BWP 34 150

JC Builders 32 137.5

Phillips Lanes 19

Don Cooley 655

Gutters 11

Steve Precour 601

BWP 15

Dan Kundinger 557

Phillips Plating 15

Joe Brahmer 704

JC Builders 2

Glenn Ericksen 547

Rose Wreath 547

Al Jolin 664

High Game Scratch

Joe Brahmer 266

Al Jolin 263

Don Cooley 238

High Game w/Hdcp

Joe Brahmer 299

Al Jolin 275

Keith Kornuth 262

High Series Scratch

Joe Brahmer 704

Al Jolin 664

Don Cooley 655

Keith Kornuth 648

Tim Porod 604

Steve Precour 601

High Series w/Hdcp

Joe Brahmer 803

Keith Kornuth 756

Al Jolin 700

