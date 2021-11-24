Thursday Night Mixed
Park Falls – The Lanes
Nov. 11
Team W L
Merri Cassidy’s 214 56
Smarts Plumbing 132 135
Cycle Lake Resort 131 139
Village Pit Stop 125 145
Kountry Kafe 122.5 147.5
High Scr Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s 883
Smarts Plumbing 682
Cycle Lake Resort 670
High Hcp Game – team
Merri Cassidy’s 961
Kountry Kafe 896
Smarts Plumbing 877
High Scr Game – Men
Don Cooley 221
Dave Neihoff 212
Eric Gawlitta 211
High Scr Game – Women
Jackie Graan 289
Shanda Cooley 203
Priscilla Vaillancourt 173
High Hcp Game – Men
Gary Weis 271
Curt Graan 235
Dave Neihoff 234
Eric Gawlitta 234
High Scr Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s 2,492
Smarts Plumbing 2,024
Cycle Lake Resort 1,957
High Hcp Series – team
Merri Cassidy’s 2,726
Kountry Kafe 2,634
Smarts Plumbing 2,609
High Scr Series – Men
Don Cooley 635
Curt Graan 590
Dave Niehoff 589
High Scr Series – Women
Jackie Graan 721
Shanda Cooley 480
Priscilla Vaillancourt 441
High Hcp Series – Men
Gary Weis 731
Gary Griesel 694
Curt Graan 680
High Hcp Series – Women
Jackie Graan 787
Shanda Cooley 684
Priscilla Vaillancourt 675
Wednesday Night Mens
Phillips Lanes
Nov. 17
Team QTR YTD
Rose Wreath 58.5 236.5
Phillips Lanes 54 199.5
Gutters 47 129.5
Phillips Plating 44.5 137
BWP 34 150
JC Builders 32 137.5
Phillips Lanes 19
Don Cooley 655
Gutters 11
Steve Precour 601
BWP 15
Dan Kundinger 557
Phillips Plating 15
Joe Brahmer 704
JC Builders 2
Glenn Ericksen 547
Rose Wreath 547
Al Jolin 664
High Game Scratch
Joe Brahmer 266
Al Jolin 263
Don Cooley 238
High Game w/Hdcp
Joe Brahmer 299
Al Jolin 275
Keith Kornuth 262
High Series Scratch
Joe Brahmer 704
Al Jolin 664
Don Cooley 655
Keith Kornuth 648
Tim Porod 604
Steve Precour 601
High Series w/Hdcp
Joe Brahmer 803
Keith Kornuth 756
Al Jolin 700
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.