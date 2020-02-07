Well, if you’re anything like me, it’s that time of year again when you can’t wait until winter is over! Truth be told, I’m ready right after Christmas. Don’t get me wrong, I love the four seasons, but winter just happens to be a little too long for me. This also happens to be the time of year when many New Year’s resolutions are already being broken. Well it’s not too late to set a new one. It doesn’t have to be anything extreme or extravagant. Why not make it the year you say, I’m going to read more. On those cold winter days and nights when it’s simply just too cold to go outside and all of your inside chores are done, don’t just settle for being bored. Come see us at the library where we can help you find whatever you are interested in. We have a great variety of cookbooks to help you find that perfect recipe to make the comfort food we could all go for this time of year. Grab a good movie, too, that you can watch while you’re all snuggled under that blanket at the end of the day — or better yet, a good book. When I find that I’m having a hard time falling asleep, the best remedy is to grab my book and start reading, and soon the eyelids are getting heavy and off I go into dreamland.
The new year brings new changes at the Park Falls Public Library. As most of you know, the third floor of the library has been closed for the last few weeks for floor renovations. Thanks to the foresight of the library board, city administrator, mayor, and city council, the original floors in the auditorium and board room have gone under a restoration process and they are looking fantastic! We encourage our community to come check it out when they are finished. You won’t be disappointed.
As the Adult Services Librarian at your Park Falls Public Library, I run a once-a-month craft group from September through May, which has been a lot of fun and a great way to meet new people and share creative ideas. I’d love to hear from anyone that has a new idea or craft that they would like to share or present. It’s also that time when I start looking for ideas for adult summer programs. In the past, we have had some wonderful authors do presentations and book signings. We have also had concerts and an extremely funny comedian put on a great show. I encourage the community to take advantage of all the free and wonderful programs that are being offered, and would love to hear from you if you have any recommendations for something that would be of interest or benefit this great community we live in.
I would also like to take this time to remind everyone about our Mardi Gras Book Sale coming up at the end of this month. It will be held Thursday, Feb. 20 and Friday, Feb. 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 pm. On Saturday, Feb. 22, we will be having a bag sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fill a bag (that we provide) for $5. There’s sure to be something for everyone. We look forward to seeing you there. As a reminder, due to all of our storage rooms being full, we will no longer be accepting any donations until March. Thank you to all who have brought in donations, and to those who have and continue to volunteer with all of our sales.
