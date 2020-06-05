Two blood drives will be held in Price County next week.
On Monday, June 8 the American Red Cross will sponsor the Park Falls Community Blood Drive from 1-6 p.m. at the Park Falls Recreation Arena. On Thursday, June 8 there will be a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Phillips Municipal Building.
“Blood donors have played a vital role in the lives of patients who have needed lifesaving transfusions during this pandemic, and patients continue to depend on donors each and every day,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president, Red Cross Blood Services.
According to the Red Cross, red blood cells must be transfused within 42 days of donation and platelets within five days, requiring constant replenishment through new blood drives.
The Red Cross reported it is taking steps to ensure the safety of donors and staff, including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
During the COVID-19 pandemic is it still safe to donate blood. Homemade masks are acceptable and encouraged.
Donating blood can make a positive impact on the community. Every donation may save up to three lives.
To schedule an appointment in Park Falls contact Jennie Yunk at 715-744-3268 or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
