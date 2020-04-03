A blood drive for the American Red Cross will be held from 11:30 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 6 at the Phillips Municipal Building.
The Red Cross reported it is closely monitoring the evolving situation regarding the outbreak of the coronavirus, and actions are being taken to ensure the safety of donors, recipients, volunteers, staff and the blood supply.
Individuals who have traveled to areas with outbreaks of the virus are asked to postpone their donation for 28 days, as are those who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or had contact with a person who has or is suspected to have the virus.
All donors and staff will have their temperatures taken before being permitted into the blood drive. No one with a temperature higher than 99.5°F will be permitted to donate. Hand sanitizer will be available at check-in, health history, and refreshment areas. Blood donors will be asked to use hand sanitizer prior to using tablets and laptops. Staff will wear gloves throughout the entire blood drive, changing gloves between every donor. Donor beds will be sanitized between each donor.
The blood drive will be set up with as much distance as possible between donors.
To schedule an appointment to give blood, people may call Dolores at 715-339-6177. For detailed donor eligibility questions, potential donors may call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.