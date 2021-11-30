Age 69 of Park Falls, died at her home Sunday November 21, 2021 surrounded by family. Betty was born on February 7, 1952 in Ocean Port, New Jersey, the daughter of Maj. Robert and Virginia (Bates) Springer. After graduating high school in New Jersey she began working as a bookkeeper for the Army & Air Force Exchange where she met her husband Thomas Leverence. They married in 1970 in Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Betty and Tom moved to Lake Tomahawk in 1972, then to Minocqua and Fifield before settling in Park Falls in 1980. She worked for a time as a cashier for IGA Grocery Store and as a bookkeeper for Johnson's Plumbing and Heating in Park Falls. Betty owned and operated the Sears Catalog Company and Radio Shack/Appliance Store in Park Falls for 20 years with the help of her husband. She was a hard-worker and dedicated to her family and community. She was instrumental in the filing of a class-action lawsuit against Tri-State Homes and PFS Corporation which resulted in a 4-million-dollar payout to homeowners throughout the Midwest. She was also a member of the Park Falls Main Street Program for 4 years.
She is survived by her husband Thomas of Park Falls, (2)sons: Thomas Leverence of Hudson and Jared Leverence of Park Falls, her granddaughter: Jadyn Leverence, (2)brothers: David (Margaret) Springer of Yardley, PA and Robert Springer of AZ, and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
A private service will be held.
Birch Street Funeral Service is assisting the family.
