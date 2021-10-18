Betty Jane Fiala (Kozak), 93, of Phillips, passed away peacefully on October 8, 2021, at Park Manor Nursing Home, Park Falls, WI. Betty was born in Emery, WI, to John and Minnie (Krahl) Hertlein, on December 27, 1927.
Betty could usually be found in her garden as an avid gardener of both flowers and vegetables. She was a wonderful cook and baker - and was known for her dumplings, sugar cookies, and roast venison with sour cream. Betty enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Brian (Diane); grandchildren, Jodi (Mike), Brian Jr (Laura), Wanda (Aaron), Wendy (Michael), Will (Stephanie); great-grandchildren, Mia, Logan, Amelia, Ivan; and many other loved family members.
Betty is preceded in death by her first husband, Bill Fiala; second husband, Joe Kozak; daughter, Beverly; son, Bill; daughter-in-law, Wendy; parents; siblings, Clarence, Earl, John, Ida, Norma, Harry, and James.
A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 18, 2021, at Heindl Funeral Home, 304 N. Avon Ave, Phillips, WI 54555, with visitation beginning one hour prior at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Emery Cemetery.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.