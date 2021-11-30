Bernard “Bernie” Francis Kotke, 77, of Park Falls, WI, passed away peacefully due to cancer on Sunday November 14, 2021, at his home in Park Falls, WI with his family by his side.
Bernie was born in Park Falls, WI on January 15th, 1944, son of Gotlieb and Ann Kotke. He attended Park Falls High School and served in the Army National Guard for 6 years following graduation. On October 5th, 1968, he married Kathy (Reas) in Park Falls. He worked as a paper mill worker for many years. He was a very hard worker, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and a great friend. He enjoyed hunting, camping, watching sports and westerns, and spending time with his grandkids. He was known to hog the clicker during Packer games, tell bad jokes, cheat at cribbage, fix everything with duct tape, and make friends everywhere he went. Bernie was a special man who will be missed everyday by his friends and family.
Bernie is survived by: his wife; Kathy Kotke of Park Falls, WI; his three children: Terri (Jeremy) Herr of Dawsonville, GA, Charlie Kotke of Harshaw, WI, and Sam (Steph) Kotke of Phillips, WI; four grandchildren: Madison (Cody) Dillinger of Lancaster, WI, Allie, Aiden, and Austin Kotke of Phillips, WI, and step grand-daughter Alicia Herr of Dawsonville, GA; two siblings: Dan (Nancy) Kotke of Park Falls, WI, and Patty (Carl) Hocher of Park Falls, WI; and in laws: Vi Dillon, Roger (Sharon) Reas, Tina Gruber, Carol (Ron) Herbst, Lawrence Hilgart, Perry (Betty) Reas, Larry (Judy) Reas, Mona (Charlie) Wasrud, Dawn (Rick) Buboltz, John Reas, Chris (Mark) Moravec, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Bernie was preceded in death by his parents Ann and Gotlieb Kotke; his brothers Gotlieb and Charles Kotke; and extended family including Kathy’s parents Mae and Emeron Reas, Jack Dillon, Pat Gruber, Rosemary (Reas) Hilgart, and Doug and Jean Reas.
His family gives special thanks to Dr. Danial and the staff at Home Health and Hospice Marshfield Medical Center – Park Falls.
Per Bernie’s wishes, a Remembrance Ceremony will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in Bernie’s name to the American Legion Post 182- Park Falls or the Home Health and Hospice Marshfield Medical Center – Park Falls.
