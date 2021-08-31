Beatrice Elivera (Erickson) Brieske, 78, of Prentice, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Medford Hospital, after a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Bea was born on February 28, 1943, the seventh of eight children born to Roy and Ester (Anderson) Erickson.
She graduated from Prentice High School where her love was music – she went to the state music competition playing her saxophone. Bea went to Janesville to live with her aunt and uncle and attend college for music. While she was there, she met a handsome grocery store clerk with the most beautiful blue eyes, named Don Brieske. Bea and Don were married for over 50 years and were able to celebrate their 50th together before his passing in 2014. She spent many years teaching piano in Janesville and Prentice and was so proud of all of her students. Bea really had a heart for children and spent as many years in the nursery at church as her body would allow. To know her was to love her.Although Bea did not have any children of her own, she took in several of her family members through the years to help them in time of need, while she lived in Janesville. She also “adopted” Kaye as her “daughter” and Kaye’s kids as her “grandchildren” - Calling herself Auntie Grandma.
Bea and Don moved back to Prentice to retire in 1992, where they enjoyed gardening and serving the church and nursing home with music. They greatly enjoyed watching all of the grand-nieces and nephews play sports...especially basketball.
Bea is survived by two brothers, David (Norma) Erickson from Stillwater, MN, and John (Paula) Erickson from Potosi, WI; one sister, Phylis Holubetz from Houston, TX. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Marilyn Erickson, Marie Erickson, Kathy Jensen, and Nicky Brieske; brother-in-law, Norm Brieske; many special nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews; great-great nieces and nephews; many cousins; and very close friends.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Don; her parents, Ester and Roy Erickson; siblings, Eugene, Lillian, Robert, and Richard; brothers-in-law, Robert Brieske, Richard Brieske; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Henning.
A celebration of her life will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Ogema Baptist Church, W5091 WI-86, Ogema, WI 54459, with visitation at 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Inurnment will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Ogema, Wisconsin. Heindl-Nimsgern Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.