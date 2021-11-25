Prevail Bank of Phillips announced Friday that it will match contributions to the Santa’s Elves Foundation.
Santa’s Elves Foundation provides Christmas gifts and basic living essentials such as personal care items and winter outerwear to children of families in need. All monetary donations that are brought to Prevail Bank at 204 N. Avon Ave., Phillips, by Dec. 17 will be matched up to $1,000.
“We chose the Santa’s Elves Foundation because it helps 200 to 300 local children who are less fortunate every year,” said Cherie Lenz, the Phillips branch manager for Prevail Bank. “Since 1996, this foundation has helped parents provide the necessities required to keep their children warm, clean and cared for. It is a vital component of our community.”
Prevail Bank is also matching all donations up to $1,000 total at its other branch locations in Baraboo, Eau Claire, Marshfield, Medford, Stevens Point, Owen, Wausau and Wisconsin Rapids. The Medford location is collecting donations for a Taylor County Supportive Housing authority project that provides the homeless with shelter and support while working on permanent housing solutions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.