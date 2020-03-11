The Friends of Fred Smith group is inviting the public to learn the basics of tree pruning through a workshop to be held on Saturday, March 14, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Concrete Park in Phillips. The workshop will include information about when to prune, which trees to prune, and how to choose which branches to prune. There will also be information on ordering bare root fruit trees that can be grown in our area, as well as tree care and planting instructions. Everyone is welcome, and admission to the park is free.
For additional information, send a message on Facebook, e-mail fofs2@pctcnet.net, or call the Friends of Fred Smith Studio at 715-339-7282.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.