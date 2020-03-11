The Friends of Fred Smith group is inviting the public to learn the basics of tree pruning through a workshop to be held on Saturday, March 14, from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Wisconsin Concrete Park in Phillips. The workshop will include information about when to prune, which trees to prune, and how to choose which branches to prune. There will also be information on ordering bare root fruit trees that can be grown in our area, as well as tree care and planting instructions. Everyone is welcome, and admission to the park is free.

For additional information, send a message on Facebook, e-mail fofs2@pctcnet.net, or call the Friends of Fred Smith Studio at 715-339-7282.

