The Northern Outdoorsmen for Christ organization will be holding its 2020 Wild Game Feed and Expo at the Ogema Baptist Church Convention Hall on Saturday, Feb. 29. Beginning at 2 p.m., the doors of this free event will open to the public to visit vendors and displays. A welcome and prayer will precede the meal at 5 p.m., and guest speaker David Blanton, of RealTree Outdoors, will follow at 6 p.m. There will also be a drawing for door prizes at 7 p.m.

