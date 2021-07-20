Ardith Joy Krell passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2021 at the age of 81 surrounded by her family. She was born on July 21, 1939 in Kennan, Wi to William & Rose Tews. She graduated from Phillips High School in 1957 and married John “Butch” Krell on June, 21, 1961. Together they lived in several different homesteads throughout the years in Northern Wisconsin, and have resided at their home in Kennan for the last 22 years. Ardith had fond memories teaching in the one room classrooms of Southern Price County and remained in contact with many students. Ardith’s pride and joy was her family and her flower gardens. She also enjoyed watching and listening to the birds and wildlife as well as creating hundreds of custom quilts. She was a dedicated Christian and emphasized “Hold on to your faith don’t change it for anybody”.
Ardith is survived by her husband Butch, children Ronda (Jeff Johnson) of Bruce, Laurie Stefczak of Hawkins, John (Jennifer) of Kennan, Rick (Laura) of Saxon, Jack (Lori) of Hartford, and Bill of Kennan; sisters Lorraine Diel (Camberia, MN) and Lucille Yauch (Chippewa Falls WI), along with 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Alvin, Herman, and William.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Kennan Memorial Park on Wednesday, July 21st at 12:30pm.
